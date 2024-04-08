PM Modi turns 'bitter' towards Congress, takes 'karela' jibe at party

CHANDRAPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday compared the Congress to bitter gourd, whose taste he said will never change even if it is fried in ghee or mixed with sugar, and asserted that the grand old party was the source of all problems in the country.

He declared that the ensuing Lok Sabha elections were a fight between stability and instability and accused the opposition of seeking power only to indulge in corruption.

Addressing his first rally in Maharashtra for the 2024 elections, Modi targeted the Congress and blamed it for all problems faced by the country.

"The Congress is the source of all problems in the country. Who was responsible for the Partition of the country on the basis of religion, Kashmir (issue), Naxalism? Who opposed Ram temple construction and questioned the existence of Lord Ram. Who declined the Ram temple (inauguration) invite?" he asked the gathering at Chandrapur, the only Lok Sabha seat won by the Congress in 2019.

The 138-year-old party has lost people's support due to its deeds and its recently released manifesto has the imprint of the pro-Partition Muslim League, he maintained.