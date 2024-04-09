Delhi court extends BRS leader K Kavitha's judicial custody till April 23 in excise policy case

ED submitted that she is highly influential and if released on bail, she can influence the evidence and witnesses, and hamper the probe.

The court had earlier reserved its order on interim bail of Kavitha for April 9.

The primary allegation against Kavitha revolves around her alleged involvement with the “South Group” that purportedly paid kickbacks worth ₹100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in exchange for preferential treatment in securing retail zones under the excise policy 2021-22.