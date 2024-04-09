Poll panel asks Centre to deploy 100 more companies of paramilitary forces in Bengal

NEW DELHI: As the campaign heats up ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to deploy 100 additional companies of the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) in West Bengal by April 15 to ensure a smooth and unbiased poll process.

Sources in the government said that the ECI's directive would be adhered to and the MHA has decided to withdraw a sizeable chunk of central forces from ethnic violence-hit Manipur for the fresh deployments.

According to the directives sent out by the MHA to the CAPFs, this would entail the deployment of 55 companies from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 45 companies from the Border Security Forces (BSF), which is aimed at fortifying security measures during the electoral process, the sources said, adding that the forces have been tasked with completing the deployment of additional CAPF companies in West Bengal by April 15.

West Bengal will see the highest deployment of central forces during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections season, as the state had witnessed clashes on political lines during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

To meet the additional requirement of the forces the Centre has decided to withdraw nearly 5,000 personnel of CRPF and BSF from Manipur after months of deployment during the unabated violence that began in May last year.