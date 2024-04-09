Poll panel asks Centre to deploy 100 more companies of paramilitary forces in Bengal

NEW DELHI: As the campaign heats up ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to deploy 100 additional companies of the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) in West Bengal by April 15 to ensure a smooth and unbiased poll process.
Sources in the government said that the ECI's directive would be adhered to and the MHA has decided to withdraw a sizeable chunk of central forces from ethnic violence-hit Manipur for the fresh deployments.
According to the directives sent out by the MHA to the CAPFs, this would entail the deployment of 55 companies from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 45 companies from the Border Security Forces (BSF), which is aimed at fortifying security measures during the electoral process, the sources said, adding that the forces have been tasked with completing the deployment of additional CAPF companies in West Bengal by April 15.
West Bengal will see the highest deployment of central forces during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections season, as the state had witnessed clashes on political lines during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
To meet the additional requirement of the forces the Centre has decided to withdraw nearly 5,000 personnel of CRPF and BSF from Manipur after months of deployment during the unabated violence that began in May last year.
Yesterday the MHA wrote to the police chiefs in Manipur, West Bengal and the CAPFs asking them to coordinate with the state government and railway board for their forces’ deployment. “The 50 companies of CAPFs coming from Manipur are part of the deployment of additional 100 companies (55 of CRPF, 45 of BSF) being sent to the state as requested by the ECI for smooth conduct of polls,” a source said.
Earlier this week, the ECI had convened a crucial meeting with all states and union territories to assess the law and order situation, prevent illicit activities, and ensure strict vigilance across borders during the 2024 General Elections to Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.
The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu was attended by top officials from States/UTs and central agencies guarding the borders.
CEC Rajiv Kumar in his opening remarks underscored the commission’s commitment to ensuring free, fair, peaceful, and inducement-free elections, and called upon all stakeholders to work together seamlessly to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure level playing field.
As many as 177 companies of CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and Railway Protection Force (CRPF - 33 companies, BSF - 97 companies, CISF - 17, ITBP - 10 companies, SSB - 15 companies, RPF - 5 companies) are already deployed in West Bengal for area domination, confidence building measures and ensure free and fair polls.
Elections in the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.