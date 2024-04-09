Two months on, return of 8th naval veteran from Doha remains uncertain

There are certain impending formalities for which he needs clearance without which he cannot head back to India, sources said, adding that until Qatar’s Interior Ministry lifts the ban, he won’t be permitted to return. He is living in his own house in Doha.

India hasn’t officially confirmed on when Commander Tiwari would return but the Ministry of External Affairs had said on February 29 that “the eighth Indian national has certain requirements to fulfil; he will return as and when those are completed.”

Commander Tiwari’s 85-year-old mother is among those eagerly waiting for her son’s return. Continuous requests have been made to the authorities for over a month on behalf of his family. The eight naval veterans were employed for a company, Dhara Consultancies, owned by an Omani Emir. The eight were picked up from their homes on August 30, 2022 in Doha by Qatar’s Interior Ministry. Charges framed against them were not made public, however a death penalty was announced for them which was later commuted to jail terms.