BJP banks on turncoats to sail through in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Interestingly, of the 13 Parliamentary constituencies the BJP is contesting in Jharkhand, the party has given tickets to three women candidates who switched over either from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha(JMM), Congress or the RJD.

Dumka candidate Sita Soren has recently joined BJP after quitting the JMM, Chaibasa candidate Geeta Koda has come from the Congress party, while Annapurna Devi, basically from RJD, had joined BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls and was declared winner from Koderma. However, the party leaders said that in order to achieve a larger target of ‘400-paar,’ only the win-ability factor is being taken into consideration.

“In order to achieve the target of 400-paar, everyone has to make sacrifices for the party. Candidates have been given tickets considering their chances of winning from the seat as the primary objective of the party, or the party workers for that matter, is to cross the mark of 400 seats in Parliament,” said a senior BJP functionary requesting anonymity.

He, however, said that such a move upset the party cadres and leaders who have been working hard in their areas, but they have to make compromises in the interest of the party and the country, he added.