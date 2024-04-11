SC to hear Kejriwal's appeal on April 15 after HC's rejection of plea against his arrest

The Supreme Court will hear on April 15 the appeal of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea against his arrest and remand in the Delhi liquor scam, as per the computer generated causelist of the top court.

The apex court has, however, not decided yet who would be the judges to hear his appeal.

A day after his plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court on April 9, Kejriwal on Wednesday knocked the doors of the Supreme Court. He also vehemently pleaded to the Supreme Court to list his appeal as soon as possible.

Kejriwal was arrested on the night of March 21. On March 22, a trial court remanded him to six days of ED custody, which was extended by a further four days. On April 1, he was remanded to judicial custody till April 15.

Kejriwal, who is currently in judicial custody, also challenged his subsequent remand, apart from his arrest, by the ED in the case.