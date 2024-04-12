Constitution is Gita, Quran, Bible for government; even Ambedkar can't abolish it now: PM Modi

JAIPUR: Amid opposition charges that the BJP was out to destroy the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his government revered it and even Babasaheb Ambedkar would not be able to abolish it now.

Addressing an election rally in Barmer, Modi alleged that the Congress was standing with anti-national forces and hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc for "trying to weaken" the country.

"The Constitution of the country is everything for the (BJP) government and even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish the Constitution," Modi said.

Dr B R Ambedkar was the Chief Architect of the Constitution.

The prime minister accused the Congress of trying to "destroy the Constitution" by imposing an emergency in the country.

"The Congress tried to destroy the Constitution by imposing emergency in the country and now it is taking cover in the name of the Constitution to abuse Modi," the prime minister said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had last month alleged that the "ultimate goal of Narendra Modi and the BJP is to destroy Babasaheb's Constitution" after BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's statement that the party needs a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution.

The BJP had dubbed Hegde's remarks "personal opinion" and sought clarification from him.