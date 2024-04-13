India in touch with Iran to secure release of 17 Indians on board seized container ship

NEW DELHI: A day after India issued an advisory asking its citizens to avoid going to Iran and Israel, a cargo ship with 17 Indians on board was seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' (Mediterranean Shipping Company) has been taken control by Iran that has 17 Indian nationals on board. We are in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and Delhi to ensure safety, welfare and early released of Indian nationals," said a source.

Iran generally doesn’t target cargo vessels (oil tankers is what they have targeted) but they did on Saturday as they were on the lookout for ships linked to Israel travelling through Strait of Hormuz, which led to this seizure.

The ship was seized by Iran as it was suspected to be associated with Israel. The vessel was detained near the Gulf of Oman (near the Strait of Hormuz). It was under the flag of Portugal and is associated with a London-based company called ‘Zodiac Maritime’ which is reportedly owned by an Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer. The MSC is one of the worlds biggest cargo shipping lines.