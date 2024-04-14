'Seriously concerned': India on escalating hostilities between Israel, Iran

NEW DELHI: The Indian embassy in Israel on Sunday urged its citizens living there to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities as Iran launched explosive drones and missiles in its first direct attack on Israeli territory.

The embassy said it was closely monitoring the situation and was in touch with both the authorities and the diaspora members to ensure the safety of Indian citizens.

“In light of recent events in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities,” the advisory stated.

“Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all our nationals,” it added.

The embassy has also furnished its round-the-clock emergency helpline and urged Indian citizens who have not yet done so to register with the embassy.