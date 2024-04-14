Iran attack on Israel 'foiled', says Israeli army

Take the win

Biden said in a statement that the United States had "helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles".

The US president later said he told Netanyahu during a phone call "that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks -- sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel".

News outlet Axios said Biden had told Netanyahu that he would oppose an Israeli counterattack against Iran and that he should "take the win".

Before Tehran launched its attack on Saturday, the Israeli military warned Iran it would suffer the "consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further".

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned Iran's "reckless" action and pledged his government would "continue to stand up for Israel's security".

France echoed the commitment to Israel, with Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne saying "Iran has reached a new level of destabilisation".

Egypt, which regularly acts as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians, said it was in "direct contact with all sides to the conflict to try to contain the situation".

And regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia urged parties to exercise "restraint and spare the region and its peoples from the dangers of war".

China, meanwhile, characterised the attack as "the latest spillover of the Gaza conflict" and called for the implementation of a recent UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian territory, saying more than six months of fighting "must end now".

The Security Council was to meet at around 2000 GMT Sunday to discuss the latest crisis at Israel's request, its current president Malta said.

Biden said he would also convene his fellow leaders of the G7 group of wealthy nations on Sunday to coordinate a "united diplomatic response" to Iran's "brazen" attack.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized an Israeli-linked container vessel in the Gulf earlier on Saturday, putting the whole region on alert.

Indian officials said there were 17 Indian citizens on board the Aries, while the Philippine government said that four of its nationals were also aboard.

The April 1 strike in Damascus, which killed 16 people, including two Iranian generals, had been widely blamed on Israel. Iran had repeatedly vowed to hit back, but had not specified how.

Shortly before the launches, Netanyahu said Israel was prepared for a "direct attack from Iran".

Israel has closed its airspace but reopened it at 0430 GMT, according to its airport authority. Schools nationwide did not open on Sunday.

Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon also announced they were temporarily closing their airspace.