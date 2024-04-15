Nation

BJP poll manifesto has nothing for poor, says Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto, outlining his vision for 'Viksit Bharat'.
PTI

UDHAGAMANDALAM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the BJP poll manifesto does not have anything for the poor but talks about bidding for the 2036 Olympics.

The BJP was keen on pushing its agenda of "One nation, one election," he said while accusing the ruling dispensation at the Centre, during his brief visit to Nilgiris district.

"What are the BJP's policies for the poor?" Gandhi asked during his interaction with college students at Thaloor here before proceeding to Wayanad in Kerala.

The Congress manifesto has policies for all sections of the people including the youth and women.

"But the BJP election manifesto talks about holding the Olympics in 2036. This is the difference between the Congress and the BJP," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto, outlining his vision for 'Viksit Bharat' as he exhorted people to give another mandate to his party to shape India's 'destiny' for the next 1,000 years.

Describing the party's 'Sankal Patra' as a document of his guarantee, Modi highlighted the achievements of 10 years of his government at the Centre and said the BJP has delivered on every promise it made so far.

