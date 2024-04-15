INTERVIEW | We supported BJP in 2014, but it didn't live up to expectations: BKU chief Naresh Tikait

MUZAFFARNAGAR (UP): Farmer leader Naresh Tikait says his Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) openly supported the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, but the party did not live up to their expectations after coming to power.

Tikait lamented that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre did not acknowledge the "martyrdom" of around 750 farmers during a 13-month-long protest at Delhi's borders in 2020-21 and claimed that the saffron party "reeks of dictatorship".

However, Tikait, the "Chaudhary" of the Balyan Khap of the influential Jat community in western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, said the BKU members are open to supporting any party's candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The BKU, part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions, had participated in the major protests against the Centre in 2020-21 over the now-repealed agri-marketing laws.

"The Bharatiya Kisan Union is a big organisation where every member has some relation or link with one or the other party. Some are relatives of the candidates, some belong to the same community (as that of a candidate) or have ties at individual levels with them. So we are not very successful in making such decisions (for the BKU members) on whom to support," Tikait said.

"I have no hesitation in saying that we openly supported the BJP in 2014. I do not have any hesitation or reluctance in admitting it. But they did not live up to our expectations. They had talked about 'Ram Raj'. They might have worked well according to their standards but a lot remained ignored," Tikait told PTI at his family home in Sisauli village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Noting that India is a huge country with several problems, he said all the problems cannot be solved, but a lot of issues have been ignored by the government, particularly the farmers' woes.

"The farmers' protest went on for 13 months and around 750 farmers were martyred but they (the government) are not even ready to acknowledge it. It was a huge movement that was discussed across the world," Tikait said.

On the Centre's functioning in the last 10 years, he said, "The BJP reeks of dictatorship. This government reeks of dictatorship. It is like an obstinate person says something and only that will be done. This is not how it (a country) functions. Sometimes the government has to bow down and sometimes people have to bow down. That is how it works."

"But for them, everything will have to happen as dictated by them as if it has been cast in stone. That is not how it works. The public is at the receiving end due to it and the government also has to face protests. The government, therefore, needs to strike a balance and create a good atmosphere," Tikait said.