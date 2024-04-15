Roadmap in BJP manifesto for every section of society: PM Modi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there was a detailed roadmap in the BJP manifesto, released a day ago, for every section of society in India.

Modi, speaking at a public meeting at Kattakada in the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, reached out to the coastal community in Kerala by promising to safeguard the coastline, protect their livelihoods and ensure a dignified life for them.

The PM also questioned the credibility and trustworthiness of the LDF and Congress in Kerala, saying they fight each other in Thiruvananthapuram, but in Tirunelveli (in Tamil Nadu) they are allies.

He also said the law and order situation in Kerala was in the news for the political killings in the state and the offences against women due to the ineffective rule by the Congress and Left all these years.

He raised the gold smuggling and cooperative bank scams in the state to attack the Left government in Kerala.

The PM further said corrupt individuals were forming alliances to stop him, but he was not intimidated by them.

When the PM arrived in Kattakada, he greeted the public gathered on the roadside to welcome him by travelling on the footboard of his vehicle and waving to them, akin to a roadshow.

Modi, who arrived at Kattakada from the state capital via helicopter, was on his way to a BJP public meeting venue in the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency.