Patanjali advertisement case: Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna willing to tender public apology, Counsel tells SC

NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved managing director Balkrishna on Tuesday told the Supreme Court they are willing to tender a public apology in the misleading advertisements case.

"I am willing to give a public apology," senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ramdev and Balkrishna, told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

The apex court asked Ramdev and Balkrishna, both of whom were present in the court, to come forward for an interaction with the bench.

"They should feel they have a connect with the court," the bench said.

The hearing in the matter is underway and the bench is currently interacting with Ramdev.

Ramdev and Balkrishna have tendered an "unconditional and unqualified apology" before the apex court over advertisements issued by the firm making tall claims about the medicinal efficacy of its products.