Bastar battle between BJP, Congress even

The Congress candidate Kawasi Lakhma, former excise minister in the Bhupesh Baghel-led government and a six-time MLA from Konta seat, is a familiar face in Bastar. He is known to stir up rows with his remarks to remain in vogue. Since the imposition of model code of conduct, there have been three FIRs lodged against him in Bastar.

Both Lakhma and Kashyap went full throttle across the constituency during the last few days before the campaign ended on Wednesday.

“Your vote is for Modi, not for me”, Kashyap was often heard as he harped on ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ during his election campaign. Lakhma, appealing to local tribal sentiments, reiterated the five guarantees of the Congress aimed for women, farmers, youths and poor tribals. BJP added religious conversion issues to the state politics in the poll season.

The Maoists’ threat, evidently seen as a challenge in the restive Bastar that included most of the hypersensitive areas with around 40% area of the constituency cited to have the presence of Maoists. The only military battalion of the banned outfit is said to be based in Bastar.