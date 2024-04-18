It's advantage NDA as 15 of Northeast’s 25 seats go to polls in first phase

GUWAHATI: It will be advantage BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) when the Northeast goes to Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

The region has 25 seats and 15 of them are going to polls in the first phase – five in Assam, all two in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya, one of two seats in Tripura and the lone seats in Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim.

The BJP rules Assam, Arunachal, Tripura and Manipur and is a component of the ruling coalitions in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Assam has 14 seats and the five going to polls are Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Kaziranga.

A straight contest is expected between the BJP and the Congress in Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kaziranga and Sonitpur. The Dibrugarh seat is poised to witness a battle between the BJP and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which is a Congress ally.

All eyes will be particularly on the Jorhat and Dibrugarh seats. The Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi is up against sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi of the BJP in the Jorhat seat.