LS elections: Stage set for free, fair peaceful conduct of 1st phase polling, says ECI

NEW DELHI: As the stage is set for the commencement of the seven-phase polling for electing 18th Lok Sabha on April 19, the Election Commission of India on Thursday said that it has made elaborate arrangements and adequate security measures for free, fair and peaceful voting experience to 16.63 voters at 1.87 lakh polling stations in 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states.

Officials in the ECI said that the polling parties in the election-bound areas have been dispatched with electronic voting machines and other materials. Around 18 lakh personnel have been deployed to conduct the pollin the first phase of voting.

“By this evening the polling staff would reach their respective polling stations along with required machinery so that voting begins tomorrow as per schedule,” a senior ECI official said here, while adding that local authorities in the poll-bound areas have deployed adequate security personnel to ensure polling is held in a free and fair atmosphere.