Eight union ministers, two former CMs, one ex-governor in fray in first phase of LS polls

NEW DELHI: Eight Union ministers, two former chief ministers and one ex-governor are among those who are set to test their electoral fate in the first phase of elections on April 19 when 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories will go to polls.

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is seeking a hat-trick of win from the Nagpur seat.

In 2014, he had defeated seven-time MP Vilas Muttemwar by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes and retained the seat in 2019 by defeating current Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole by 2.16 lakh votes.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju is contesting from the Arunachal West seat.

The 52-year-old has represented the constituency thrice since 2004. Rijiju's main rival is former chief minister and present president of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Nabam Tuki.