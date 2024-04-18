From Patna to Bengaluru: Voters, experts lament 'built heritage' not being poll issue

NEW DELHI/PATNA For 20-year-old college student Aman Lal, a Lok Sabha election poster mounted in Patna bearing the slogan, 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi', feels like a "cruel joke" for the Bihar capital, which has lost several heritage buildings to demolition in the last few years.

Lal, a first-time voter, on the cusp of graduation from the historic Patna College, laments that despite a "colossal loss" of built heritage in his city, it is "not a poll issue" for politicians or people.

However, the ruling BJP, in its 2024 polls manifesto, has mentioned that it will "develop religious and tourist sites inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath corridor model" and preserve culturally important Archaeological Survey of India monuments, while the Congress has promised to provide "more funds" and human resources to the ASI if it comes to power.

Notwithstanding such poll promises, many voters from Delhi to Patna and Bengaluru to Mumbai, are upset about "built heritage" not being talked about as a poll issue.

"In the name of 'Vikas', our 'Virasat' is being razed in Patna. And, politicians and candidates in Bihar are talking about various issues, but heritage isn't one. It is election time and the over 90-year-old Women's Hospital of the historic PMCH (Patna Medical College and Hospital) stands badly bruised today, but does any party care? Has any politician or candidate raised the issue of constant erasure of signposts of our past," Lal asked.

The entire frontal structure of the iconic Women's Hospital, which bore one of the finest European architectural designs was pulled down in March around the time the 2024 general elections schedule was announced in New Delhi.

In the last several years, several historic buildings have been razed in Patna, the prime one being the Patna Collectorate, bulldozed in 2022 to make way for a new collectorate complex, sparking outcry from various historians, scholars and architects.

"So, the slogan 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' feels like a cruel joke for Patna. It is only 'Vikas' being talked about here," Lal rued, adding that polls are starting on April 19, a day after World Heritage Day, yet the issue finds no space in public or political debates.

Down south in Karnataka, linguistically and culturally different from Bihar, the angst is the same, among many citizens.