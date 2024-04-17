LS polls: Environment, climate change gain prominence in manifestos but experts question follow-through

NEW DELHI: From a few lines two decades ago to multiple full pages, Lok Sabha election manifestos of two primary national parties in India—the BJP and the Congress—reflect rising concerns over climate change and environmental degradation.

While policy experts have welcomed the increased attention to these issues, they, however, say many promises have proved to be symbolic considering the contradictory approach governments have taken in certain matters, including forest and wildlife conservation.

Election manifestos represent the political standing of parties and are often discussed, debated, and compared during elections. From international policy to jobs, health, and education, these address a range of issues and help the electorate make an effective decision.

The BJP, which released its 69-page election manifesto last Saturday, has dedicated three pages to environment and climate issues under the section Modi Ki Guarantee for Sustainable Bharat, coming a long way from just a paragraph on environment in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections.

The word climate change did not even figure in the 1999 and 2004 manifestos of the BJP, currently the world's largest political party.

The Congress in its 2024 manifesto, allotted two pages for environment, climate, disaster management, and water and sanitation-related issues. A review of its previous Lok Sabha election manifestos shows a strong emphasis on climate change and environmental sustainability issues.

A 2022 study by the Centre for Policy Research noted that the Congress has consistently emphasised climate change and environmental sustainability over the last three elections and has discussed specific steps for environmental protection, like green budgeting and the creation of an independent authority to work on it.

According to the study, while the BJP dedicates about 11 percent of its manifesto to environmental issues, left-leaning parties generally highlight water conservation, dedicating around 12 percent of their content to environmental protection and sustainability.

Key commitments in the BJP's latest manifesto include achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, transitioning to non-fossil fuel energy sources, improving river health, achieving national air quality standards in 60 cities, expanding tree cover, and boosting disaster resilience.

The Congress has proposed setting up a fund for a green transition and achieving the net-zero goal.