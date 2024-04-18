Rajputs up ante against BJP, call for ‘boycott’ of Muzaffarnagar nominee

The verbal spat between Balyan and Som, a ‘Thakur’ leader has already dented the party’s prospects in the polls, say BJP workers. Thakur Puran Singh, one of the leaders of the Rajput community, said the fight is to protect the dignity of the community. “There is a sizable chunk of Rajputs in Western UP. Still, we haven’t been given our share of seats,” says Singh.

In the ‘maha panchayat’, the community has decided to boycott the BJP candidates in Muzaffarnagar, Kairana, and Saharanpur constituencies over the same reason. While the top leaders are going all-out to diffuse the tension among the upper caste communities, it is also facing trouble from the influential Jat and OBC voters.

The constituency accounts for over 18 lakh voters, which includes five lakh Muslims and as many OBCs. It also has a significant population of Dalits, Jats, Thakurs, and Brahmins. The most strident voice is that of 30-year-old Ajay Saini, who thinks that the BJP will not have a smooth sail this time.