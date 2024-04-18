Shah says govt will continue to act tough against Maoists

AHMEDABAD: The Narendra Modi government will eliminate Maoists from the country in a very short period of time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Wednesday. Shah commended security personnel for their valour and dedication in successful anti-Maoist operations in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, resulting in the elimination of 29 Maoist insurgents.

The Central government has been conducting incessant operations against terrorism and Naxals, he said in a statement, a day after security forces gunned down 29 Maoists in Chhattisgarh. “I can say with conviction that operations against Naxals will continue in the times to come, and under the leadership of Modi, we will uproot Naxalism from our nation in a very short period of time,” he said.