PM Modi targets 'two princes' Rahul and Akhilesh, accuses them of attacking 'faith'

LUCKNOW: Even as voting for eight seats in western UP got underway during phase-I of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a huge public rally in Amroha, another western UP seat, on Friday to seek support for BJP candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar.

Referring to the Akhilesh Yadav-Rahul Gandhi alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the PM said the people of UP had already rejected the "film starring two princes" who had again come together to attack "our faith" while carrying the basket of "nepotism, corruption and appeasement".

"Once again the shooting of a film starring two princes is going on in UP, which has already been rejected. Every time these people set out to ask for votes from the people of UP carrying the basket of nepotism, corruption and appeasement," PM Modi said in Amroha.

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi contested the 2017 Lok Sabha elections in alliance. The alliance, however, could not stop the BJP from scoring a landslide victory.

"During their campaign, these people leave no opportunity to attack our faith. The Congress candidate from here has difficulty even saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," PM Modi said referring to Danish Ali without taking his name. Danish Ali is the sitting BSP MP from Amroha. He was suspended by the party last year and joined the Congress which made him its candidate in Amroha. The BJP has pinned its hopes on Kanwar Singh Tanwar who had lost to Danish Ali in 2019, while the BSP has fielded Mujahid Ali.