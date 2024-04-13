Cracking the Jat code: BJP's strategic courting of RLD and what it means in western Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Two days before voting in the 2022 state elections in western Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made an unprecedented move. Alongside hundreds of BJP workers, he went door-to-door, seeking support from voters, particularly Jats, in favour of BJP candidates.

This occurred immediately after the saffron party's failed discussions for a pre-poll alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), led by Jayant Chaudhary, a significant Jat leader and the grandson of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Jayant opted to stay aligned with the Samajwadi Party and famously declared, "Main koi chavanni nahin jo palat jaoon" (I am not a coin that flips).



Cut to Feb 2024.

Two months before the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred Bharat Ratna on former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh.

And Jayant reacted to this saying: "Dil Jeet Liya" (won hearts).

Long story short, the BJP had won Jayant's heart as well as the Jat votes.

Solving the Jat puzzle was a major strategic win for the saffron party, as it facilitated their entry into the challenging political landscape of Uttar Pradesh's Wild West in the lead-up to the election.

The Jats constitute a mere 2 percent of Uttar Pradesh's voters.

Nonetheless, political analysts say the influence of Jats stems from their concentration in approximately a dozen districts of western UP, where they make up 20–25 percent of the total voting population.

The influence of the 'Jat factor' is palpable as the BJP—which continues to reign supreme in the state since 2014—has now joined hands with the RLD, the party that is perceived to advocate for the Jat community.

This is despite always having kept the 'Jat card' in their back pockets and managing to pull it in UP right around elections.