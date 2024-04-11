Mixed feelings for Gandhis in UP’s rice bowl

LUCKNOW: Otherwise a non-descript Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, Pilibhit, rice bowl of the state, is hitting headlines for political reasons. For the first time in his decade-long rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the constituency, a bastion of the other half of the Gandhi family—Maneka Gandhi and her son Varun.

Though slogans backing Maneka and Varun are missing from the political landscape of the constituency as the BJP has replaced MP Varun Gandhi with Congress turncoat Jitin Prasada, the stage is set for a fierce fight on the ground. Prasada, a BJP MLC, is now the PWD minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet.