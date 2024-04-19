SC orders immediate medical examination of 14-year-old rape survivor seeking to terminate 28-week pregnancy

In a special evening hearing on Friday, beyond the general court timings of 4 pm, the Supreme Court ordered the immediate medical examination of a 14-year-old rape survivor seeking to terminate her 28-week pregnancy.

The Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was apprised that the Bombay High Court in its order on April 4 had rejected the plea filed by the mother of the minor who is now 14 years old. After her dismissal of the plea, she moved the apex court seeking termination of her daughter's pregnancy. It is alleged that the minor girl was subjected to sexual assault, following which she got pregnant.

Before the hearing concludes, the CJI, taking a humanitarian approach, said it is necessary for the court to be apprised of the impact of the pregnancy on the physical and mental status of the minor.