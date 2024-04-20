Nirmala Sitharaman reveals intent to revive electoral bonds; Congress accuses BJP of continuing 'loot'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on Friday that the BJP plans to reintroduce electoral bonds in a revised form after extensive consultations with all stakeholders if the party regains power in the 2024 general elections. This follows the Supreme Court's decision to annul the controversial political funding scheme in February, acknowledging the need for certain modifications.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said,“We still have to do a lot of consultation with stakeholders and see what is it that we have to do to make or bring in a framework which will be acceptable to all, primarily retain the level of transparency and completely remove the possibility of black money entering into this."

She added that it was still undecided whether the Union government would pursue a review of the top court's order. “What the current scheme which has been just thrown out by the Supreme Court brought in was transparency. What prevailed earlier was just free-for-all.”