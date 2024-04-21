Kerala CM accuses PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi of covering up state's progress with lies

"A strange phenomenon is happening now in which the Prime Minister and the all India leader of the main opposition party are trying in unison to cover up the state (Kerala) and the progress it achieved with lies," the Chief Minister alleged.

Targeting Modi for his recent remarks against the state government, Vijayan said the Prime Minister had mentioned the other day that corruption thrives in Kerala like in Bihar.

Through the statement, the PM is insulting two states at one go, he said.

Rejecting Modi's charge, the Left leader said it is well known that Kerala is the least corrupt state in the country and the recognition in this regard was given to it by the recent India Corruption Survey jointly conducted by the Centre for Media Studies, Transparency International and Local Circles.

"Beyond that, what authentic report does the Prime Minister have to insult Kerala?" Vijayan asked.

Attacking the BJP-led union government over the poor allocations to the states, he said the distribution of funds through financial commissions is not the bounty of anyone.