Tejashwi counters Nitish’s ‘too many kids’ jibe at Lalu

PATNA: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday took a dig at Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar for the latter’s remarks against his father Lalu Prasad over having many children.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of Khagaria sitting MP Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser joining the RJD, the former deputy chief minister said that he took Nitish Kumar’s remarks about his family as blessings. “Such personal remarks will not help people of Bihar,” he added.

“Nitish Kumar is elder to us and we have always respected him. I will continue to do so. Let him say whatever he wants. Whatever he would say is going to be a blessing for us. All I want to say is making personal attacks will not help people of state in any manner,” he remarked.