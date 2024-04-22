Tejashwi counters Nitish’s ‘too many kids’ jibe at Lalu

PATNA: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday took a dig at Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar for the latter’s remarks against his father Lalu Prasad over having many children.
Talking to media persons on the sidelines of Khagaria sitting MP Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser joining the RJD, the former deputy chief minister said that he took Nitish Kumar’s remarks about his family as blessings. “Such personal remarks will not help people of Bihar,” he added.
“Nitish Kumar is elder to us and we have always respected him. I will continue to do so. Let him say whatever he wants. Whatever he would say is going to be a blessing for us. All I want to say is making personal attacks will not help people of state in any manner,” he remarked.
In response to a media query, Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar has virtually been hijacked by four-five people. “I will write a book and explain all these things. It’s not the first time that he has said something about our family. He has made such comments during 2020 assembly elections as well,” he said.
Tejashwi said that he would pray for the chief minister’s good health and happy life. “It’s not our culture to belittle or counter someone who has been a father figure to us,” he told the media.
Notably, On Saturday, while campaigning in Kathiaron Nitish kicked up a controversy when without taking names, he took a jibe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for having so many children. Lalu-Rabri has nine children — two sons and seven daughters. Two of their daughters — Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya — are in the fray from Patliputra and Saran Lok Sabha seats.
Earlier, Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party MP from Khagaria, joined RJD in presence of Tejashwi Yadav and other senior leaders.
Kaiser was not happy with RLJP-led by Pashupati Kumar Paras over denial of ticket for Lok Sabha polls.