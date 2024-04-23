Trends of election results are visible in BJP leaders' speeches: Akhilesh slams Modi, Adityanath

The Samajwadi Party chief said whether it is Uttar Pradesh or the country, discussion about INDIA bloc has started.

"The wind that has blown from the west (western UP) has announced the BJP is going to be wiped out this time. I request the people of Aligarh that together we can lock the BJP's plans of spreading hatred forever. One has to be very careful with people in the BJP," Yadav said.

"The identity they (BJP) have developed is that of "jhooth and loot" (lies and loot). The people in the BJP have built the biggest warehouse of criminals and corrupt people. All the criminals and corrupt people have reached their warehouse," he added.

Commenting on electoral bonds, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "ever since the issue of electoral bonds came to light, the BJP is on the dock."

"The BJP helped the industrialists, who had taken huge loans from banks to flee the country. The loans of big industrialists were waived off but the loans of our farmers were not waived off," Yadav said.

"The farmers' loans will be waived off if the INDIA coalition government is formed," he added.

Stating this is an election to save the Constitution, Yadav said the people of BJP are giving big slogans, adding who knows that tomorrow they may take away "our and your right to vote".

Escalating his attack on the BJP, Yadav said, "This Constitution can be changed. Their people are saying quietly and sometimes even openly that they will change the Constitution."

The Samajwadi Party chief said the problems of farmers have increased in the BJP regime and over one lakh farmers have committed suicide in past 10 years.

Yadav further said that his party has announced the poor will not only get the ration they are getting at present but will also be given well packed nutritious flour to improve their health.

They will also be given free mobile data, he added.

In Aligarh, voting will be held in the second phase on April 26, while voting will be held in Hathras in the third phase on May 7.