Congress' manifesto has 'unnerved' BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

Meanwhile, addressing several rallies across south Kashmir, the PDP president while warning the people against the consequences of silence, emphasised the importance of voting as a means to combat "oppression".

She said voting, and not guns or stones, is the answer to the "prevalent oppression".

"If we remain silent today, we will have nothing left for our future generations. Voting, not guns or stones, is the answer to the prevalent oppression. Guns and stones only filled our graveyards, orphaned our children and widowed our women.

I want to reiterate that we will not allow those immense sacrifices to go to waste, but at the same time, we will have to understand that vote and voice are our weapons to fight for our rights and against this highhandedness," she said, according to a party statement.

The former J-K chief minister said the "current atmosphere of uncertainty far surpasses the tumult of past gun culture".

Emphasising unity beyond party lines, Mufti said her struggle is for the rights and identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is not the fight between the PDP and NC but the fight for Jammu and Kashmir's rights and identity.

We must fear that day when everything will be taken away from us if we do not act today," she added.