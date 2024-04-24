SC seeks clarification from EC on functioning of EVMs, calls poll panel official at 2 pm

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought clarification from the Election Commission on certain aspects regarding the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and summoned a senior poll panel official at 2 pm.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, which has reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), said it needs clarification on certain aspects as there was some confusion in answers given by the EC in its 'frequently asked questions' (FAQs) on EVMs.

"We don't want to be wrong but doubly sure in our findings and hence we thought of seeking the clarification," the bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati who was appearing for the EC.