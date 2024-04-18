SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking cross-verification of EVM glitches favouring BJP in Kerala mock polls

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using Electronic Vocting Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), an independent vote verification system which enables an elector to see whether his vote was cast correctly.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta reserved its verdict after hearing the response of Election Commission on the pleas.

The top court also directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to examine and probe the allegations of one of the petitioners that EVMs had erroneously registered votes in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during mock polling in Kerala's Kasaragod.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan and senior advocate Gopal Sankararanarayanan appeared for the petitioners. Bhushan cited a report on mock poll results in Kerala, where extra votes for the BJP were found to be recorded. As per a media story, at least four electronic voting machines (EVM) erroneously registered votes in favour of the BJP during mock polling in Kasaragod on Wednesday, April 17.

"Please look into and probe these allegations," a two-judge bench of the top court informed Maninder Singh, the counsel appearing for the ECI.