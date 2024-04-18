SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking cross-verification of EVM glitches favouring BJP in Kerala mock polls

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using Electronic Vocting Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), an independent vote verification system which enables an elector to see whether his vote was cast correctly.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta reserved its verdict after hearing the response of Election Commission on the pleas.
The top court also directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to examine and probe the allegations of one of the petitioners that EVMs had erroneously registered votes in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during mock polling in Kerala's Kasaragod.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan and senior advocate Gopal Sankararanarayanan appeared for the petitioners. Bhushan cited a report on mock poll results in Kerala, where extra votes for the BJP were found to be recorded. As per a media story, at least four electronic voting machines (EVM) erroneously registered votes in favour of the BJP during mock polling in Kasaragod on Wednesday, April 17.
"Please look into and probe these allegations," a two-judge bench of the top court informed Maninder Singh, the counsel appearing for the ECI.
Meanwhile, the ECI informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that allegations of EVMs showing one extra vote during a mock poll in Kerala's Kasaragod were false.
"These news reports are false. We have verified the allegation from the district collector and it appears that they are false. We will submit a detailed report to the court," senior deputy election commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas told a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.
Vyas was present in the courtroom to inform the bench about the functioning of EVMs.
On April 16, the top court had deprecated criticism of EVMs and calls for reverting to ballot papers, saying the electoral process in India is a "humongous task" and attempts should not be made to "bring down the system."
Meanwhile, the petitioners have also sought reversal of the poll panel's 2017 decision to replace the transparent glass on VVPAT machines with an opaque glass through which a voter can see the slip only when the light is on for seven seconds.
(With additional inputs from PTI)