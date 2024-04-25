CBI registers first FIR in Sandeshkhali case in connection with land grabs, sexual assault charges

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered the first FIR in connection with the West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali case linked to the land grab and sexual assault allegations against five influential people there, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials the case pertains to a land dispute where women of the victim’s family had to allegedly face sexual assault from influential people in the area.

The officials in the CBI, however, refused to disclose the identity of the five accused and the victims.

It is to be noted here that the Calcutta High Court on April 10 had ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, saying an “impartial inquiry” was required in the interest of justice and fair play.