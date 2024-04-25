CBI registers first FIR in Sandeshkhali case in connection with land grabs, sexual assault charges

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered the first FIR in connection with the West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali case linked to the land grab and sexual assault allegations against five influential people there, officials said on Thursday.
According to the officials the case pertains to a land dispute where women of the victim’s family had to allegedly face sexual assault from influential people in the area.
The officials in the CBI, however, refused to disclose the identity of the five accused and the victims.
It is to be noted here that the Calcutta High Court on April 10 had ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, saying an “impartial inquiry” was required in the interest of justice and fair play.
A few days back, following the high court’s order, the CBI had circulated an email ID for people to make complaints in such cases in which a large number of complaints were received.
The central probe agency had also dispatched a team to Sandeshkhali to ascertain allegations and proceed with the registration of cases in which allegations could be prima facie verified.
The officials said, after preliminary verification during a field visit in the area, the CBI has registered the first FIR in the cases relating to such allegations of land grab and assault on women.
The High Court had also directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies meant for fishery after thoroughly verifying the revenue records and physical inspection of such land.
As per the high court’s direction the CBI has to submit a comprehensive report to it at the next date of hearing on May 2, said the officials.