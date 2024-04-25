Hong Kong, Singapore's ban on Indian spices raises concerns at home

NEW DELHI: After Hong Kong and Singapore banned four products of two popular Indian spices brands after detecting carcinogenic ingredients, most Indians are concerned about their safety, the latest survey has found.

The survey also found that people have low confidence in Indian food regulators in ensuring food safety.

Both Hong Kong and Singapore banned four products of MDH and Everest species, citing the presence of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing agent which raises the risk of breast cancer and lymphoma.

After these two countries banned these products, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) told this paper that they are probing the matter.

According to the survey conducted by LocalCircles, India’s leading community social media platform, as many as 72 per cent consumers who had been consuming packaged spices of these two brands for a long time said they were concerned after carcinogenic ingredients were found in them.