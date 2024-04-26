NMC to conduct online survey of medical students; faculty to assess mental health

NEW DELHI: Concerned with the rising number of suicides and depression cases among medical students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday announced that they will be conducting an online survey to assess their mental health and well-being.

The NMC had earlier constituted a national task force on the mental health and well-being of medical students.

As many as 122 medical students, which included 64 MBBS students and 58 post-graduates, died by suicide in the last five years.

Taking a step ahead, the task force decided to conduct an online survey of medical students as well as the faculty in medical colleges, according to a public notice issued by Aujender Singh, Deputy Secretary of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) and member secretary of the national task force.