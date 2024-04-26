NMC to conduct online survey of medical students; faculty to assess mental health

NEW DELHI: Concerned with the rising number of suicides and depression cases among medical students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday announced that they will be conducting an online survey to assess their mental health and well-being.
The NMC had earlier constituted a national task force on the mental health and well-being of medical students.
As many as 122 medical students, which included 64 MBBS students and 58 post-graduates, died by suicide in the last five years.
Taking a step ahead, the task force decided to conduct an online survey of medical students as well as the faculty in medical colleges, according to a public notice issued by Aujender Singh, Deputy Secretary of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) and member secretary of the national task force.
Sharing a Google Form link for feedback, the notice said that all the medical students and faculties of the medical colleges are requested to submit their responses by May 3.
The identities of the participants will be kept confidential and will not be shared with anyone. It will be used by the task force only for analysis and recommendations in its report, the notice further said.
The NMC said that the data collected from the survey will be used for research and analysis. Individual responses will not be shared publicly, it added.
However, as a disclaimer in the survey, they said, “We have taken appropriate measures to ensure the security of the data collected in this survey. However, please be aware that no method of transmission over the internet or electronic stores is 100 percent secure.”
The move was immediately hailed by medical associations.
Much appreciated move by NMC, said FORDA President, Dr. Aviral Mathur.
Describing the move as “laudable,’ the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), which posted on X, formerly Twitter, said, “This is a much-needed initiative to address the burning issue of mental health amongst medical graduates and postgraduates. Wheels are turning, we will fight and defeat this demon of mental stress together!.”
“It is a much stronger move by NMC to address the mental issues of the medical students and faculty. We appreciate the move,” said Dr. Rishiraj Sinha, National Secretary of the FAIMA Doctors Association.
Dr. Rohan Krishnan, national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), described it as a “good move.”
“Many studies have shown that more than 85 percent of suicides among doctors are below the age of 35. So it will involve undergraduate and postgraduate students. The mental health of students is very important. But NMC should maintain anonymity.”
Dr. Lakshya Mittal, national president of the United Doctors Front Association, said, “It is a great initiative to address the burning issue of mental health amongst medical UGs and PGs.”