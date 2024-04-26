Rahul, Priyanka may visit Ayodhya for darshan of Ram Lalla after getting ticket for Amethi, Rae Bareli

LUCKNOW: With the Congress Election Committee (CEC) meeting slated for Saturday, and the second phase of voting for 88 seats across India including Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad seat having wrapped up, all eyes are now on the electoral landscape of Rae Bareli and Amethi, the two bastions of the Gandhi family, in Uttar Pradesh, where the party is yet to announce its candidates.

The meeting comes amid a fervent demand by Congressmen to field former party president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli.

While the process of nominations for the key constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli commenced on Friday, and will continue till May 3, Congress insiders claim that the formal announcement of the names of the Gandhi scions is likely to be made after the CEC meeting.

Highly-placed sources in the Congress also claim that both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are likely to visit Ayodhya to take darshan of Ram Lalla before heading to their respective constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli.

The buzz around Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Amethi also got weight from the fact that besides the renovation work at the Congress office, the guest house on the premises also got whitewashed and cleaned to host Rahul Gandhi, its most prominent guest. Moreover, sources also claim that after the announcement of his name, Rahul Gandhi may file his nomination from Amethi either on May 1 or 2. However, there is no official confirmation.