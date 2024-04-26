SC issues notice to EC on PIL seeking re-election if NOTA get maximum votes

NEW DELHI:The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on hearing a petition filed by motivational speaker Shiv Khera.

The petition seeks a direction that an election must be declared 'null and void' if the maximum votes from the constituency are polled for 'None of The Above' (NOTA), and a fresh election should be held for the constituency.

"After hearing from lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Khera, the bench led by CJI D Y Chandrachud stated, 'We will issue notice to the EC. This pertains to the electoral process. Let's hear from the Election Commission on this matter,' he said."

Sankaranarayanan cited the recent example from Surat, where no election was held as there was only one candidate, and all votes had to go to him by default. He pointed out that the unopposed BJP candidate won in Surat.

Khera, an author and activist, in his PIL filed before the Supreme Court, sought a direction to the respondent, the ECI, to frame rules stipulating that if NOTA receives a majority of votes, the election in the particular constituency shall be declared null and void, and a fresh election shall be conducted for the constituency.