How Congress' fall in Surat mirrors its wider decline across India

When BJP secured its inaugural uncontested seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha from Surat city in Gujarat, it captured the nation's attention and focused it on Surat's political landscape. Today, Surat stands as a bastion of the BJP, with Congress having seemingly vanished from the scene.

Yet, there was a time when Congress held sole dominion over this very city.

Traditionally, Surat was never an activity hub for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or BJP. However, over the past three decades, the saffron party has experienced a remarkable ascension.

Today, it stands at an unparalleled pinnacle, largely due to the diminishing presence of the Congress party's cadre and leadership. Simultaneously, the BJP's five decades of dedicated efforts, coupled with demographic shifts, enabled it to step into the void within Surat's political landscape, the economic hub of the state.

A desertion and then, failure to get election documents across!

Not far back, BJP had little presence even in the Surat Municipal Corporation.

It was in the mid eighties that a group of councilors broke away from the Congress party and allied with the BJP and took over reigns in the municipal corporation.

Since then BJP has never looked back in Surat.