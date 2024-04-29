PM Modi abusing Gandhi family as he has nothing to his credit: Kharge

GURMITKAL: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi abuses the Gandhi family because he does not have any achievements to his credit.

Congress is leading in the two phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, which has worried Modi, Kharge said during a public meeting in this town in Yadgir district.

Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Kalaburagi, which is going to polls on May 7.

Gurmitkal is part of this constituency.

"Everyone knows what was there before and after Modi's birth in this country but he still abuses Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Lalbahadur Shastri, Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and me because he has nothing to his credit", he said.

"Modi says out of frustration that Congress is taking away everyone's property and distributing it among Muslims. This is neither written in the Constitution nor mentioned in our manifesto anywhere," the 81-year-old said.