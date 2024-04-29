'Threat to democracy': Congress after its Indore candidate withdraws nomination

NEW DELHI: As its Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination, the Congress on Monday said there is a "threat to democracy" and wondered if there is a free and fair poll when the Election Commission "looks the other way" while candidate after candidate is being "intimidated".

The Congress' Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate Bam withdrew his nomination on Monday, a fortnight before polling in the constituency.

After withdrawing his nomination, Bam reached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Indore.

Monday is the last day for withdrawal of nomination in the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 13.