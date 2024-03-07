People facing draft charges can join BJP and get clean, the party is 'washing machine' : Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar rebelled against Sharad Pawar and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government in July last year along with several other NCP leaders, thereby triggering a split in the party founded by THE senior Pawar in 1999.

The Election Commission allotted the party name NCP and its symbol 'clock' to the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

Pawar further said, "We formed the NCP, and in doing so, we remained steadfast to the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Today, those in power speak highly of Mahatma Gandhi but denigrate Nehru."

Just as those who fought for the country's freedom and made sacrifices accepted Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose's leadership, they also accepted Nehru's leadership and his contributions, he added.

"However, the prime minister today criticises Nehru and his ideology the most. If you go through the newspapers, you will find full-page advertisements on 'Modi Ki Guarantee'. If one considers whose money is being used to publish these advertisements, the answer is that it is people's money," he added.

Pawar alleged that PM Modi promised to double farmers' income, but in the last decade the number of farmers' suicide has increased significantly.

"During his speech in West Bengal, PM Modi criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was an MP for 25 years and a Union minister for 5 years, and the CM of the state for the last 10 years. Today, people repeatedly vote for her and give the reins of the state to her. The PM should be proud of her, but he criticises her instead. This does not fit within the framework of parliamentary democracy," he said.