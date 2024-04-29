Top leaders of INDIA bloc will scramble for PM's post if it comes to power: Amit Shah

The senior BJP leader, who addressed election rallies in Jhanjharpur and Begusarai Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar, also charged the opposition bloc with seeking restoration of triple talaq.

"Should we have triple talaq? INDI alliance leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad say they will protect Muslim Personal Law. They should forget their plans. The BJP government will implement a Uniform Civil Code across the country," Shah asserted.

Claiming that Modi's victory and a third term in office were certain, he also cautioned against "political instability" that may follow if the INDIA coalition manages to form a government "even by mistake".

"We need a leadership that is strong and not helpless. If the INDIA alliance comes to power. M K Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad, all of them may become PM for a year each. "Rahul baba will settle for whatever is left of the tenure," Shah said.

The home minister, who is often credited with abrogation of Article 370, also accused the Congress and its allies with having protected special status to Jammu and Kashmir like an "auras Putra (one's own offspring).

"Rahul Gandhi had tried to scare us by claiming that scrapping Article 370 will cause rivers of blood to flow. But, when the Modi government made the move, nobody even dared to throw a pebble," said Shah.

Slamming Gandhi for his "new-found concern for OBCs", the home minister said, " the Congress party has always been against the Other Backward Classes. It had opposed the Mandal Commission. Modi has emerged from among the OBCs and the community has been empowered during his tenure as never before".