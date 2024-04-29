Unable to fight us directly, rivals now circulating fake videos: PM Modi in Maharashtra poll rally

PUNE/SATARA/SOLAPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said political rivals who are unable to take on the BJP-led government are now misusing technology to circulate fake videos on social media and create tension.

Addressing three campaign rallies in a day during his whirlwind tour of western Maharashtra, Modi targeted NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, saying some “wandering souls” ushered in an era of political instability in the state 45 years ago, and accused the Congress and its INDIA allies of coming up with a formula of "five PMs in five years," who will eventually loot the country.

At an election rally at Karad in Satara district, Modi raised concerns over the misuse of social media and technology and warned, "there is a plan to create a big incident in next month."

Modi spoke of the emergence of fake videos created using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and asked people to remain vigilant.

“Opponents are using AI to distort quotes of leaders like me, Amit Shah and J P Nadda to create social discord. By using technology, these people are making fake videos in my voice, which is creating danger. If you see any fake video, inform the police,” he told the crowd.

“There is a plan to create a big incident in next one month. I am making these allegations with a lot of seriousness. Games are being played to create social tension so that some untoward incident takes place,” Modi claimed.

The PM's comments came a day after the Special Cell of the Delhi Police registered an FIR on an Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre complaint about a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.