Setback for Shiv Sena: Ex-minister Suresh Navale resigns, extends support to NCP (SP) Beed nominee

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra minister Suresh Navale has resigned from the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claiming the CM has succumbed to the pressure from the BJP.

Navale has also said he will not join any party and announced his support to NCP (SP) Beed Lok Sabha seat nominee Bajrang Sonawane.

Talking to a news channel on Monday, Navale, who hails from Beed, said he resigned from the Shiv Sena on April 25.

"My allegation is that the chief minister has succumbed to the pressure from the BJP. He came out earlier (after a revolt in the Sena) and formed government, but did not oppose pressure from the BJP with the same spirit when it was expected that we (Shiv Sena) will contest our 18 seats," he said.

In 2019, the then undivided Shiv Sena contested 22 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and won 18 of them.