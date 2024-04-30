Voters split down the middle in Baramati’s Pawar vs Pawar contest

MUMBAI: The contest in Maharashtra’s Baramati Lok Sabha constituency is one of the most high-profile fights that is going to be keenly watched. This time, three-time MP Supriya Sule, daughter of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, is facing tough challenge from her cousin Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra, who is contesting for the first time.

Baramati is a traditional NCP stronghold and Sharad Pawar used to end his election campaign with a rally in this city. However, this time the contest is so close that senior Pawar is not taking any chance and is spending every second day in Baramati to ensure victory for his daughter. On the other hand, Ajit Pawar is also leaving no stone unturned to get his spouse elected to the Lok Sabha.