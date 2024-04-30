Voters split down the middle in Baramati’s Pawar vs Pawar contest

MUMBAI: The contest in Maharashtra’s Baramati Lok Sabha constituency is one of the most high-profile fights that is going to be keenly watched. This time, three-time MP Supriya Sule, daughter of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, is facing tough challenge from her cousin Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra, who is contesting for the first time.
Baramati is a traditional NCP stronghold and Sharad Pawar used to end his election campaign with a rally in this city. However, this time the contest is so close that senior Pawar is not taking any chance and is spending every second day in Baramati to ensure victory for his daughter. On the other hand, Ajit Pawar is also leaving no stone unturned to get his spouse elected to the Lok Sabha.
The stakes are also high because this is the first election after the NCP split last year. According to sources, Sharad Pawar is using his experience and connections to win over the voters, while Ajit Pawar is putting his power and influence to use to turn the tide. However, things are complicated on the ground.
“Ajit Pawar now works with his past political rivals. But on the ground, party workers are not ready to bury past animosity. Ajit Pawar may face vote transfer during polling,” said an NCP(SP) leader.
As for Ajit Pawar, he doesn’t mince words so that the message is clear. “If any one goes against me, development will be stopped. Funds will not be released. If you want development, then choose my side,” he said bluntly in one of his speeches while campaigning.
A local journalist said businessmen are under pressure. “Small businessmen, whose livelihood is at stake, and big businessmen, whose business can be easily destroyed by the government machinery, are rallying behind Ajit Pawar,” he added.
A political observer said voters are split down the middle. “Those who got some tender work with the blessings of Ajit Pawar are standing with him. These are mostly middle-aged men. But the young crowd who are yet to taste power are with Sharad Pawar. So are those above 50 years, who grew with Sharad Pawar’s politics and development in Baramati,” he said.
The Baramati Lok Sabha segment has six assembly seats, where Ajit Pawar has the support of four BJP, NCP MLAs. Supriya Sule has the support of two Congress MLAs.
In the past three elections, Ajit Pawar was handling all election machinery on the behalf of Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule. This time, Sule and her father don’t have that structural advantage. Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew and young NCP MLA Rohit Pawar donning that role this time.
Sharad Pawar was not much active in past poll campaigns as his nephew Ajit Pawar was doing it on his behalf, though the latter’s brazen nature was often a topic of discussion.