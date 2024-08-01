Railway Minister Vaishnaw slams Congress over railway 'trolls' in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the previous Congress governments, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday accused the opposition party of amplifying small incidents on the railway network through its "social media troll army" to create fear among its two crore-plus passengers.

Replying to a debate on the Demand for Grants of Railways, Vaishnaw asserted that the Railways was the preferred mode of transport for the common man and the government has set in motion plans to produce an additional 2,500 general coaches in the coming months to address the issue of crowded trains.

He listed a series of steps such as introduction of Amrit Bharat trains comprising general and sleeper coaches with better facilities, having a recruitment calendar to fill in vacancies in railways and catering to the aspirational middle class with offerings such as Vande Bharat-class of trains.