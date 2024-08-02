SC issues notice on plea challenging validity of blood donation rules for LGBTQI community

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the UOI, NACO, NBTC and sought their detailed responses after hearing a petition filed by a gay man, Sharif D Rangnekar, challenging the constitutional validity of Blood Donor rules of 2017.

The blood donor rules were issued by the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) and National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) and Union of India (UOI). These permanently restrain transgenders, female sex workers and LGBTQI persons from donating blood.

The bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, issued notices to the concerned bodies on the petition filed by Rangnekar. The petition, filed in the top court by Rangnekar, was drafted by lawyer Rohin Bhatt and filed by Ibad Mushtaq.

Rangnekar said that the guidelines are based on a highly prejudicial and presumptive view taken with regard to gay men in the 1980s in the United States of America. It has since been revisited by majority of countries, including the USA, the United Kingdom, Israel and Canada, amongst others. The governments have come out with revised guidelines for blood donors which do not impose a blanket restriction on gay men or gender queer persons from donating blood.

"Even viewed from a scientific perspective, such a blanket restriction on blood donation is based on an assumption that a particular group of persons may be suffering from sexually transmitted diseases. The medical technology and education, especially in the field of haematology has progressed by leaps and bounds in the 21st century and screening of blood donors is conducted for every donation before a possible transfusion. In such era, a blanket prohibition emanating from a highly discriminatory view of gay persons, does not stand to reason," Rangnekar, in his PIL, a copy accessed by this newspaper, said.