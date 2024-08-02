SC rejects pleas for SIT probe into 'quid pro quo' regarding electoral bonds scheme

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain four Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking a court-monitored SIT probe under the supervision of a retired SC judge into the alleged instances of quid pro quo money trail and in award of contracts for huge donations to political parties through electoral bonds.

While refusing to pass any order, a bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, said that it could not order for an inquiry into the purchase of electoral bonds on the assumption that it was for quid pro quo.

The CJI, after going through a detailed hearing, rejected the four petitions filed by: Two NGOs -- Common Cause and CPIL, Jai Prakash Sharma, Sudip Tamankar and Dr Khem Singh Bhati. These four PILs sought an SIT probe alleging several indications of donations to political parties through electoral bonds.

The apex court, however, clarified that it was open for petitioners to take appropriate remedial measures under the normal course of law. "If their grievances are not investigated or closure report is filed, then they can approach the High Courts or Supreme Court."

The petitioners claimed that the scheme of anonymous donations through electoral bonds, which was struck down by the SC, has large ramifications on Indian democracy and politics.

While refusing to intervene in the matter, the apex court said, when ordinary criminal law remedies have not been invoked, it could not pass any order into these PILs.

The petitioners sought relief were; court monitored SIT in quid pro quo as disclosed by EB data; a direction to investigate the shell companies; direction to recover amounts from political parties which are found as proceeds of crime; and a direction on the donations done by companies in three years of incorporation.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the two NGO petitioners termed the electoral bonds scheme as a "scam," wherein the petition sought orders to the authorities for a detailed probe into the source of funding from "shell companies and loss-making companies" that made donations to various political parties.

The petitioners, after relying on the source and data revealed by the Election Commission (EC), alleged before the top court that that they suspect that it might be an arranged exchange of services or favours (in various terms) between the involved parties.