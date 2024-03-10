SC's responsibility to protect its dignity: Sibal on SBI plea on electoral bonds issue

The senior advocate's remarks assume significance as they come ahead of a hearing by a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on SBI's application seeking an extension to disclose the details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties before the scheme was scrapped last month.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, will also hear a separate plea which has sought the initiation of contempt action against the bank for "wilfully and deliberately" disobeying the apex court's direction to submit details of the contributions made to political parties through electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 6.

Sibal said the SBI knows that elections are in April-May and throughout the period after the election is announced, it would be a subject matter of public debate if the details of the electoral bonds are made public.

"They are seeking time and the reasons are obvious and I am sure that the court will see through them.It is puerile for the organisation (SBI) to say that we will have to collate the material, collect the files and then we will have to find out who gave money to whom. This is the 21st century and our dear PM (Narendra Modi) talks about the digitalisation of everything," he said.

Asked about the plea that has sought contempt action against the SBI, Sibal said these are matters on which contempt should be left to the courts.

"This impacts the dignity of the court. It is the court which is responsible for protecting its dignity. If the court is seen to be accepting this specious explanation given by the SBI, which is ex-facie and something laughable, then it is for the court to decide how it will protect its orders," the senior advocate said.

"The fact that the SBI has filed an application itself is probably because it is hoping that the court would relent, but my understanding is that once a constitutional bench has rendered a judgement, it is not going to be easy for the court to say 'we'll accept what you say', but that is for the court to decide," Sibal said.